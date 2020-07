Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A total of 357 individuals were arrested by the authorities for violating regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) yesterday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

During a live telecast from Parliament, 32 individuals were remanded and two were released on bail.

