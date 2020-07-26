Ronald Kiandee proposes amendment on setting up of Bersatu branches

Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the amendment was necessary as the current legislation limited branch numbers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, July 26 — Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee has proposed an amendment to be made to the party’s constitution to allow the establishment of more party branches.

Kiandee, who is also Agriculture and Food Industry Minister said the amendment was necessary so that the setting-up of branches would no longer be based on the number of polling district centres (PDM) in each parliamentary constituency.

According to Clause 11.2 of the Bersatu constitution, there can only be one branch in each PDM.

“The set up of (party) branches based on the number of PDMs puts a limit on the number of branches. If the number of branches is according to villages for example, it will open up opportunities for more individuals to become members.

This is suitable with the current development as the party has been receiving encouraging response from those wanting to join as members,” he said in a statement here, today. — Bernama