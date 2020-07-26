Lawyers acting for detained Bangladeshi Rayhan Kabir seek meeting with client in Putrajaya

Bangladeshi national Md Rayhan Kabir was arrested by the Immigration Department yesterday and will be deported. — Picture via Facebook Immigration Department

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Two lawyers representing Bangladeshi Md Rayhan Kabir who was arrested after appearing on an Al Jazeera documentary here hope Immigration will allow them to meet tomorrow.

Sumitha Shaanthinni Kishna and Selvaraja Chinniah said they have written to the Immigration Department for permission to see their client after finding out the police were not holding Rayhan.

“We have written to the Immigration Department via email today to meet our client on Monday, July 27 at 2pm at the Immigration Department in Putrajaya,” the two lawyers from different law firms said in a joint statement today.

Sumitha and Selvaraja made the clarification as they had last night said they sought a date to meet with their client at Bukit Aman, the federal police headquarters.

Rayhan was featured in the Al Jazeera documentary Locked Up in Malaysia’s Lockdown that alleged the mistreatment of migrants by Malaysian authorities during the movement control order.

In the 25-minute and 50-second video produced by Al Jazeera’s 101 East team, he had accused the authorities of racism against undocumented migrants, claiming that being an undocumented migrant in Malaysia is not a crime.

Rayhan’s work permit has since been revoked and Immigration said yesterday that he will be deported and blacklisted from entering Malaysia forever.

Rayhan was arrested by immigration officers last Friday in Setapak following a two-week manhunt.

Police are investigating Al Jazeera for sedition among several other Malaysian laws.