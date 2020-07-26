Cuepacs urges govt to raise COLA allowance by RM50 for Malaysian civil servants in Grade 41 and above

Cuepacs has called on the government to give an additional RM50 a month in Cost of Living Allowance to civil servants in Grade 41 and above. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has called on the government to give an additional RM50 a month in Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) to civil servants in Grade 41 and above.

Its president Adnan Mat said a similar increase should be given to civil servants serving in Sabah and Sarawak who are receiving the Regional Allowance (Elaun Wilayah).

“The COLA was raised in January for those in Grade 40 and below and the congress has decided that the increase should be extended to those in Grade 41 and above.

“At the same time we also call on the government to give the additional RM50 to civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak since they are not eligible for COLA,” he told a media conference held in conjunction with the Cuepacs Congress Council Meeting and Census 2020 Promotion here today.

The government announced the RM50 increase in the monthly COLA for civil service support group during the tabling of Budget 2020 which involved an additional allocation of RM350 million.

Meanwhile, Adnan has asked the government to immediately implement some of the announcements it made in Budget 2020, such as the cash award in lieu of leave (GCR) for up to 75 days as replacement pay for civil servants who have served for at least 15 years as well as a salary hike for teachers in Grade 56.

“We hope the government will continue to safeguard civil servants’ welfare and implement what has been announced. If (the government) cannot implement all, please don’t abandon everything,” he stressed. — Bernama