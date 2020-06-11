MACC arrests three company directors over RM90m Tourism Malaysia contract bribery probe

Three company directors are being held by the MACC under suspicion of involvement in a Tourism Malaysia contract worth over RM90 million. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Three company directors are being held by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) under suspicion of involvement in a Tourism Malaysia contract worth over RM90 million.

Berita Harian reported the trio to be aged between 31 and 48. They were reportedly arrested when they went to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for questioning.

A four-day remand was granted by a magistrate today.

“They were suspected to have committed bribery to acquire a contract to do advertising promotion for Tourism Malaysia in 2019.

“We have also identified officers of the government agency believed to have been in cohorts with them. We expect to make more arrests soon,” was quoted an unnamed source as saying.

The Malay daily also quoted other anonymous sources saying that investigators believe the company had falsified documents to qualify for the project tender as it did not meet the necessary criteria, including technical and financial requirements.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.