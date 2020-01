Maszlee Malik leaves after announcing his resignation as education minister at a press conference in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today thanked Maszlee Malik for his service as education minister, after the latter tendered his resignation following the prime minister’s advice.

In a brief statement, Dr Mahathir said he has yet to decide on a replacement for the post and will announce his decision soon.

“I thank him for the service he rendered during his tenure as a Cabinet minister.

“I will decide and announce his successor soon,” Dr Mahathir said.

MORE TO COME