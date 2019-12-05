Police detain three suspected illegal poachers, firearms seized

During the raids, police seized shotguns, a custom made airgun and ammunition that are commonly used in hunting. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 5 — Police arrested three suspects in several locations in the district here, including a husband and wife for possession of firearms believed to have been used in poaching activities.

During the raids, police seized shotguns, a custom made airgun and ammunition that are commonly used in hunting.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Ashmon Bajah said the first arrest was made at a shed located inside a palm oil plantation along Jalan Kota Tinggi-Johor Baru at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

He said police nabbed the husband and wife, age 55 and 47, and seized four shotguns, one custom made airgun, 23 bullets and two packets of marbles.

“Initial investigations suggest two of the seized firearms belonged to the husband while three other firearms and ammunition belonged to an accomplice who is still at large,” Ashmon said in a statement today.

Ashmon said based on information from the first arrest, police later detained a 41-year-old civil servant at a house in Taman Sri Saujana here at 2.38am yesterday.

He said the suspects had bought the firearms at a price of RM700 and have been using it for hunting purposes.

“However, the suspects do not have any licenses or permit to conduct any hunting activities.

“We are also investigating where the suspects usually hunt including what type of animals they hunt. We are also looking for the person who sold them the firearms,” he said.

Ashmon said those arrested have been remanded until December 8 to assist with investigations under Section 7(2) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, Section 9 of the same Act, Section 36(1) of the Weapons Act 1960 and Section 8(a) of the same Act.

Since September, the authorities have been actively enforcing operations and investigating cases related to illegal poaching and also illicit wildlife trade in the country.

The new enforcement operation, which began on September 3, is jointly led by the police and also the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan).

Known as Ops Bersepadu Khazanah, it involves wildlife authorities in the Bornean states of Sabah and Sarawak and co-operation with several conservation organisations to tackle the country’s illegal wildlife poaching and trafficking activities.