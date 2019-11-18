DPM wants fund management accountability among welfare bodies

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at Parliament November 6, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said non-governmental organisations and foundations which receive contributions from members of the public or other parties should uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, integrity and good governance.

Dr Wan Azizah who is also women, family and community development minister said the approach would give a high level of confidence to contributors and encourage them to continue assisting.

“They include providing annual report of receipts and expenditure such as aid to target groups and they should be displayed in their respective websites.

“Take these necessary measures to ensure no leakages in the management of the funds acquired. Carry out monitoring and continuous audit to avoid such problems cropping up later,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah was speaking at the launching of Bantuan Metro Prihatin here today. — Bernama