Bill on political funding for tabling next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The government is expected to table the Political Funding Bill in Parliament next year, said Law Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

He said the Prime Minister’s Department was still waiting for feedback and suggestions from the ministries involved before submitting the matter to the Parliamentary Select Committee.

“Since the matter involves political parties, it is better to bring it to the Select Committee to continue the discussion and the process is going to take time,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Liew said the bill would focus on the regulatory aspect of political contributions, which is fundamental in efforts to eliminate corruption and create a corruption-free ecosystem among future generations based on the principles of transparency, accountability and integrity.

On the proposal for political parties to be provided with funds and payment of RM10 for every vote obtained in the election, he said the government would look into it.

In another development, Liew said the Election Commission (EC) is in the process of updating new voting districts in Sarawak in preparation for the upcoming 12th state election.

He said the preparation by the EC also included procurement of equipment, logistics, as well as providing briefing and training to election workers. — Bernama