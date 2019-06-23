Sue me to prove innocence, Haziq tells Azmin

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz is pictured leaving Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 15, 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has challenged Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to take legal action against him if the latter was confident of his own innocence over the sex video scandal.

In an interview with The Star, the former secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin also dared Azmin to lodge a police report against him.

“He should do it himself. Let’s have the entire evidence and details in the open,” he was quoted saying by the English daily.

He also reiterated that it was he and Azmin in the video, implicating the latter in a three-minute video clip featuring two men having sex, which was leaked on June 11.

Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs minister and PKR deputy president, has brushed aside the sex video and called it a nefarious plot to destroy his political career.

Haziq spoke in length about how the police recorded Azmin’s statement while his political secretary Muhammad Hilman Idham also made a police report.

“I am not a liar. I want the matter to be brought open in the court so that Malaysians can see for themselves the evidence. Malaysians would then be able to see who’s telling the truth.

“In fact, I am a victim of the situation. If I am defaming him, he has all the right to sue me in a court of law,” he said.

He said that Azmin had made wrongful accusations against him.

“Initially I did not have anything against Azmin as I thought we were both victims in the case.

“I got upset when Hilman tried to silence me and Azmin accused me of being planted by Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“I never said anything bad about Azmin. He should lodge a police report and sue me if I am defaming him,” he said in the interview conducted in Langkawi.

Haziq, who appeared calm throughout the interview, also appealed to the police to wrap up the case as soon as possible.

“The police took my second statement for four hours, 9pm and 1am on Thursday. I had to explain to them from A to Z on what happened as they said there was a gap so I had to give more details in my story,” he said.