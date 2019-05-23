Malton MD Lim Siew Fai dies at 52

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Malton Bhd’s managing director Lim Siew Fai has died. He was 52.

Lim died two days ago, according to the company’s announcement to Bursa Malaysia today.

Lim became Malton managing director on December 15, 2015. He was the brother of Malton executive chairman and majority shareholder Tan Sri Desmond Lim.

Before Malton, Lim worked at Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd in early 2014 as a Special Projects Director for the redevelopment of Damansara Town Centre (DTC), a multi-billion ringgit mixed development project.

Prior to that, he was with Motorola Technology Sdn Bhd, Penang from 1991 to 2005 before being transferred to its regional headquarters Motorola Mobility Inc in Singapore.

Shares in Malton declined 1.5 sen or 2.73 per cent to 53.5 sen today, giving the property developer a market capitalisation of RM285.555 million.