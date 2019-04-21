So, who received cheques from Najib’s AmIslamic accounts?

Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves to his supporters as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — On day five of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd trial, it was revealed that 17 cheques had been issued from AmIslamic Bank accounts where RM42 million of the former 1MDB unit’s funds were allegedly transferred.

Although the account holders were not named in court, previous court documents show that two of the accounts were held by Najib when he was still not only the prime minister, but also Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

The total amount of the 15 cheques issued in Najib’s name came to RM10,776,514.

Among those cheques were RM1 million issued to Pulau Pinang Umno and RM300,000 to Johor Baru Umno, both in February 2015.

Other recipients included individuals such as Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng, the founder of property firm Titijaya Land Berhad; Padang Serai Umno chief and losing Merbau Pulas state seat candidate Datuk Asmadi Abu Talib; and one Manisah Othman.

But how about the other companies and entities? Here’s a quick look at some of them, based on Malay Mail’s checks of records with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) as well as news reports:

Umno lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun is pictured leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 21, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

1. RM3.5 million to Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak (January 22, 2015)

What is it: Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak was established from the merger of two law firms: Hafarizam & Co and Aisha Mubarak & Co on July 7, 2007.

One of its founders was Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun.

In its current iteration, the firm provides services in litigation, corporate matters, employment law, conveyancing, election law, administration of real estate or property, criminal proceedings and probate law and administration of estates.

Its clientele include financial institutions such as CIMB Bank, Bank Islam, American International Assurance Bhd, Amanah Raya, Bank Pertanian, Malayan Banking, UOB Bank and Public Bank.

But most recently, it represented Umno lawmakers in election-related matters, such as acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s appeal against the Election Court’s decision to strip his Rantau win last year, and Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah’s challenge against election petitions.

In February, Hafarizam himself was charged with money-laundering for allegedly depositing RM15 million in illegal funds via three cheques from Najib into his law firm’s client account.

Under the first charge, Hafarizam was accused of engaging directly in two transactions that involved proceeds from illegal activity, by causing RM11.5 million through two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Najib to be deposited into his law firm Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak’s client account in CIMB Bank Berhad.

He was alleged to have done so between April 16 and November 4, 2014.

Under the second charge, Hafarizam was similarly accused of having on February 12, 2015 caused proceeds of unlawful activity amounting to RM3.5 million to be deposited into the law firm’s same client account via an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque belonging to Najib.

A client account is a bank account usually used by law firms to hold clients’ money in trust and kept separate from its own funds.

2. RM2.5 million to Zulqarnain & Co (February 2, 2015)

What is it: Zulqarnain & Co is a legal firm located in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur with a branch in Johor Baru.

Very little information about the law firm can be found on public records.

Professional service search engine LookP listed three lawyers for its Kuala Lumpur practice: Ahmad Syaifulbakri Mohamed @ Asaari, Ashraf Abdul Razak and Zulqarnain Suja’, while its Johor branch only has one lawyer: Hairulanuar Hamdan.

Then Sabah Tourism, culture and environment minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (4th right) with Fui K. Soong (3rd right) and the crew of KupiKupiFm at the radio station’s launch in January 28, 2016. — Picture by Julia Chan

3. RM300,000 to Cense (February 8, 2015)

What is it: The Centre for Strategic Engagement Sdn Bhd is a private consulting firm established in 2010, specialising in public policy research with a special interest in media, policy and political communications.

On its website, Cense boasted a client portfolio of MPs, ministers and policymakers.

It was co-founded by Rita Sim and Rose Ismail, both currently holding the rank of directors with Fui K. Soong holding the post of CEO and director.

In January 2016, Malay Mail reported that Cense had started KupiKupiFM in Sabah under its community outreach programme Operasi Tataba. The “Sabahan Malay” language radio station plays mostly Sabahan tunes. The station is still operational.

Later in August that same year, The Edge Malaysia Weekly reported that Cense had started another radio station: Chinese-language business-centric CityPlus FM.

4. RM400,000 to trustees of Rumah Penyayang Tun Abdul Razak (February 12, 2015)

What is it: Rumah Penyayang Tun Abdul Razak was constructed in 2004, and began operation in January 2005. It was developed together with the Rahah Foundation that was named after Najib’s mother Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah.

It is located on a 2.8-hectare land in Kampong Ulu Parit, in Pekan, Pahang with a development cost of RM2.5 million. Upon completion, it housed around 100 orphans and the poor from Najib’s constituency in Pekan.

The home has boarding facilities for boys and girls, a multipurpose hall, surau, dining hall, television room, resource centre and a football field.

Orphans residing there have all their needs taken care of, including clothing, food and schooling. They are allowed to stay there until Form 5 or Form 6 or upon completion of their SPM or STPM examinations.

The average age of the residents ranges from eight to 19 years old.

Interior designer Zulkarnain Mohamad of ABS Trend Master Sdn Bhd is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

5. RM100,000 to ABS Trend Master Sdn Bhd (February 12, 2015)

What is it: ABS Trend Master is an interior design company focusing on kitchenware.

Located in Bukit Raja, Klang, the company was hired by Najib to carry out renovations to his private residence on Jalan Langgak Duta from the end of 2015 to early 2016.

The three-month long project included building a storehouse with a dry kitchen, wardrobes and pantry, plus repairs to the garbage disposal area and guardhouse.

During the trial, the company’s 46-year-old interior designer Zulkarnain Mohamad told the court that the storehouse could accommodate a lot of clothes in its two 12-foot wide closets.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak has a discussion with Upko Deputy President Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau (left) dan Upko President Tan Sri Bernard Dompok (right) at the Upko convention in Kota Kinabalu November 15, 2014. — Bernama pic

6. RM1 million to Upko (February 13, 2015)

What is it: The United Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Organisation (Upko) is a political party located in Sabah, and a former BN component party.

Founded by Tan Sri Bernard Dompok and former Parti Bersatu Sabah leaders who left to join BN after the 1994 Sabah state election, the party was formerly known as Parti Demokrat Sabah and is centred on the Kadazan-Dusun and Murut population of Sabah.

It took the name of Upko in 1999, which saw it using the same acronym as the United Pasokmomogun Kadazan Organisation, which was formed and dissolved in the 1960s.

In the 2018 general elections which saw the shocking defeat of BN, Upko only managed to win one federal seat and five state assembly seats.

Following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory, its president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau announced the party’s exit from BN to form a coalition state government with Parti Warisan Sabah, PKR and DAP instead.

In 2015, the same year that Upko received the cheque, Tangau was appointed minister of science, technology and innovation in Najib’s Cabinet.

7. RM1 million to Solar Shine Sdn Bhd (February 17, 2015)

What is it: Solar Shine Sdn Bhd is now a dissolved company that was previously based in Plaza Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur with a registered address in Puchong, Selangor.

Based on its SSM profile, the RM2 company claimed to “organise events and related services”, despite originally being incorporated in February 2000 as Steelwell E-Software Sdn Bhd before changing its name in October 2008.

It was after the name change that its two directors Mazlan Saidin and Muhammad Zaki Ilias were appointed in 2011 and 2008, respectively.

Its last financial year was recorded in 2011 where it made a loss of RM12,640,855 before tax and RM9,744,855 after tax.

In 2011, Malaysiakini reported that Solar Shine owned the headquarters for the mysterious 1Malaysia NGO that packed provisions such as condensed milk, tea, Milo and stationery sets in its signature orange bags for distribution during the Galas and Tenang by-elections.

In 2017, whistleblower site Sarawak Report also claimed that Solar Shine received 35 payments between February 2012 and February 2015 that totalled up to RM117 million. However, the allegations have yet to be corroborated.

Mohammad Zakariyya Zearat Khan, owner of Moz (M) Sdn Bhd, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

8. RM56,500 cheque to Moz (M) Sdn Bhd (February 24, 2015)

What is it: Moz (M) Sdn Bhd is a contractor company specialising in water and plumbing. It was founded by its managing director Mohammad Zakariyya Zearat Khan who was the seventh witness to testify in court against Najib.

Malay Mail reported that the company was hired to install a 12,000-litre water tank in the former prime minister’s private residence on Jalan Langgak Duta as the house suffered frequent water disruptions.

Zakariyya said he issued an invoice dated February 12, 2015 totalling RM56,500 over the installation and purchase of the new water tank, as well as related work such as concrete flooring, a booster pump, ABS piping, a control panel, the installation of a pump house and new plumbing.

He also said he was the one who had given the RM56,500 quotation, estimating that the tank installed outside of Najib’s house would be able to cater for between 10 and 20 people.