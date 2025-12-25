PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Schools are not permitted to reject the admission of new pupils or transfer students on the grounds of disciplinary issues or records of physical or mental health.

Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad told Utusan Malaysia that such reports are meant only to guide the management of receiving schools, enabling them to take appropriate action and provide special attention where needed.

“New schools cannot refuse a pupil’s admission. Schools are obliged to accept any of our children who are eligible.

“The health report is to help those children if they require regular treatment, for example, so that their leave dates can be managed properly,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohd Azam added that, beginning next year, all students transferring schools will be required to attach health reports — including mental health status — as well as disciplinary records.

The measure forms part of new guidelines to be issued by the Ministry of Education (KPM) on school safety, covering bullying, sexual harassment and physical security from the 2026 academic session.

He also cautioned schools against disseminating pupil data, particularly records relating to health and discipline.

Schools must never expose pupils’ personal information in a way that could cause embarrassment, he stressed, warning that teachers or administrators who do so risk disciplinary action.