SEREMBAN, Dec 25 — The main suspect in the case of Suri Narudin, whose body was discovered buried in a bag behind a house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, here on December 18, will be charged in the Tampin Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Negeri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Alzafny Ahmad, said the 51-year-old man will be charged with murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“A 41-year-old man, who was detained earlier, will be designated as a prosecution witness,” he said in a press release today.

He advised the public to refrain from any speculation that could interfere with the legal process and urged full cooperation with the authorities.

Previously, Alzafny had reported that the body, found buried in a bag behind an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, is believed to be that of a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since December 8.

Subsequently, police arrested two men, aged 51 and 41.

Authorities later identified the deceased as 53-year-old Suri Narudin after an examination and fingerprint comparison matched records held by the National Registration Department. — Bernama