Cheques for Najib’s home renovation, RM56k water tank revealed in SRC trial

Mohammad Zakariyya Zearat Khan, owner of Moz (M) Sdn Bhd, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex April 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Two cheques were issued and received by two separate companies who carried out renovation works and over RM56,000 worth of water tank installation works at Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s house, the High Court heard today.

Mohammad Zakariyya Zearat Khan, the owner of specialist plumbing company Moz (M) Sdn Bhd, today confirmed having received a cheque for RM56,500 to install a new water tank at Najib’s residence at 11, Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur.

Zakariyya said his company is on water supply firm Syabas’ panel and is tasked with handling pipe bursts in the Kuala Lumpur and Gombak area, adding that he was asked in 2015 to fix a water supply problem at Najib’s house.

“I received a call from Syabas saying that Datuk Seri’s house had a water supply disruption, so we were appointed...We found the disruption was due to the house being on a hill,” he told the High Court.

Zakariyya explained that frequent pipe bursts had caused the existing two water tanks with estimated 1,000 gallon-capacity at the roof of Najib’s two-storey house to be empty as the water could not flow up.

He said he had then came up with the solution of installing a new fibre water tank at the bottom of the compound of Najib’s house, to pump water up to the two tanks.

Zakariyya said he issued an invoice dated February 12, 2015 totalling RM56,500 over the installation and purchase of a new 12,000-litre or 1,760-gallon water tank, as well as related works such as a booster pump, ABS piping, a booster pump, building of a pump house and new tapping.

He said he had deposited the RM56,500 cheque after receiving it.

Zakariyya was the seventh prosecution witness in Najib’s money-laundering trial over RM42 million of funds that were said to have originated from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The sixth prosecution witness, Zulkarnain, testified that his interior design and construction firm received a RM100,000 cheque for works done at Najib’s residence.

The two of them are among 15 recipients of cheques totalling over RM10.77 million that were issued under two AmIslamic Bank accounts that were registered under Najib’s name, based on court documents produced in court today and previously.

MORE TO COME