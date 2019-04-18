In SRC trial, Najib’s cheques to Umno, Upko, lawyer Hafarizam’s firm surface

AmBank senior manager Badrul Hisham Mohamad arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex April 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmBank cheques made out to Umno, Sabah party Upko and his lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun’s law firm emerged today in his trial over RM42 million of a former 1MDB unit’s funds.

In day five of Najib’s trial, AmBank cheque processing centre senior manager Badrul Hisham Mohamad confirmed and verified 17 cheques had been issued in 2014 and 2015 by account holders at AmBank and that had all been deposited.

Although the account holders were not named in court, previous court documents show that two of these were registered to Najib when he was still the prime minister, Umno president, and Barisan Nasional chairman.

Under Najib’s AmBank account number 202-201190-6, a cheque of RM1 million was issued to Badan Perhubungan Umno Negeri Pulau Pinang on February 26, 2015, while a RM300,000 cheque was issued to Umno Bahagian Johor Bahru on February 26, 2015.

Under this same account, a RM1 million cheque was issued on February 13, 2015, to Upko.

Under a separate Najib account 202-201189-8, a cheque for RM3.5 million was issued on January 21, 2015, to the law firm of Hafarizam Wan & Aishah Mubarak.

