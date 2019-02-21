Umno lawyer Hafarizam claims trial to money-laundering over RM15m Najib cheques

Hafarizam was reportedly arrested yesterday afternoon by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission when he went to have his statement recorded. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun was today charged with money-laundering for allegedly depositing RM15 million in illegal funds via three cheques from Datuk Seri Najib Razak into his law firm's client account.

Hafarizam, dressed in a black suit, pleaded not guilty to the two charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Sessions Court Judge Azman Ahmad allowed bail at RM500,000 with one surety and ordered Hafarizam to surrender his passport to the court.

Hafarizam was reportedly arrested yesterday afternoon by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when he went to have his statement recorded.

Hafarizam previously represented former prime minister and former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Najib is facing 42 charges with many linked to the 1MDB scandal, ranging from money-laundering to criminal breach of trust and also power abuse under an anti-corruption law.

