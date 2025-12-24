PARIS, Dec 24 — Sales of cars made by Tesla, the company run by Elon Musk, have slumped nearly 40 per cent in the European Union this year, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association showed yesterday.

The dive happened even though sales of electric cars across the bloc rose 28 per cent in the first 11 months of the year from the same period in 2024, according to the ACEA figures.

Chinese manufacturer BYD registered the biggest jump in sales, up 240 per cent.

Electric cars now account for 17 per cent of the EU car market, ACEA said, though it noted stronger consumer preference for hybrid-electric vehicles, which have 35 per cent of the market.

Tesla sold a total 129,024 of its cars in the EU in the January to end-November period — well down from the 210,869 it sold last year.

BYD was gaining on Tesla, having sold 110,715 cars so far this year, compared with 32,562 for the same period last year.

Tesla has suffered reputational damage in Europe from its association with billionaire Musk, who backed US President Donald Trump before a falling-out, and who has endorsed Germany’s far-right AfD party.

The company also faces increased competition from cheaper Chinese brands.

The ACEA figures showed that Tesla’s slump in the EU continued in November alone, with sales sliding 34 per cent.

The four biggest markets for electric cars in the EU are Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and France. — AFP