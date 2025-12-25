PETALING JAYA, Dec 25 — Bintong assemblyman Fakhrul Anwar Ismail has defended his actions alongside two other PAS representatives in Perlis, insisting their move was justified even if others may see it differently.

Speaking to Berita Harian (BH), Fakhrul argued that Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli had weakened PAS in the state, stressing that a change in leadership was necessary.

“Our actions are right in our judgement, though others with different views may see them as wrong. What is certain is that the Menteri Besar’s conduct has indeed weakened PAS in Perlis. He must be replaced,” he told BH today.

Fakhrul said further details regarding Mohd Shukri’s actions would only be disclosed once the appointment of a new Menteri Besar was completed.

“Wait until the new Menteri Besar is appointed, then we will list them,” he added without elaborating.

Nevertheless, he noted that he would use the available avenues to appeal, emphasising that PAS remained close to his heart.

PAS last night expelled three Perlis assemblymen — Fakhrul (Bintong), Saad Seman (Chuping), and Mohd Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) — following a decision by the party’s central committee under its constitution.