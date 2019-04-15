Bank Negara man reveals 2015 raid to get Najib’s Ambank account info

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex as the court adjourns for lunch break, April 15, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Bank Negara Malaysia had raided an Ambank branch in 2015 to obtain details on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal bank account, an officer from the central bank testified today.

The raid took place back when Najib was still the prime minister and finance minister.

BNM manager Azizul Adzani Abdul Ghafar, 41, told the High Court that he was appointed as a raiding officer during the operation on July 6, 2015, at the Ambank building at Jalan Raja Chulan in Kuala Lumpur.

Azizul said he had been tasked then with “raiding Ambank to assist in investigations” over suspected offences committed under anti-money laundering laws.

He is the second prosecution witness to testify in Najib’s trial over RM42 million from former 1Malaysia Development Berhad subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Azizul said that during the 2015 raid, he had given Raja Chulan Ambank branch manager, R. Uma Devi, with a list of information on bank accounts that was required for BNM’s investigation, and that the latter had provided the requested documents.

He then recorded these in a list of documents seized for the central bank’s money-laundering investigations.

The documents seized included eight folders with information relating to the opening of four Najib accounts, three accounts of SRC International and one account of SRC International’s subsidiary, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd, in Ambank.

Based on previous court documents, three of the four Najib accounts read out in court today are those through which he was accused of receiving a total of RM42 million of illegal funds — in sums of RM27 million, RM10 million and RM10 million respectively for the three accounts.

When asked by deputy public prosecutor Suhaimi Ibrahim to confirm the list of documents, Azizul affirmed them.

