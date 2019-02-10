Sultan Nazrin to attend Perak CNY celebration on February 19

Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah speaks after launching a book titled ‘Reflections on Malaysia Unity and Other Challenges’ in Petaling Jaya August 9, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BATU GAJAH, Feb 10 — Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Shah is scheduled to attend the state-level Chinese New Year open house at the Lost World of Tambun theme park on February 19.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the open house would be from 2pm to 11pm and entrance would be free.

“The public can bathe or visit the petting zoo. There will be ample food for guests,” he said at the Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chinese New Year open house at Restoran Guo Thye Taman Seroja, Taman Pusing Baru here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal reminded all quarters, including PH leaders, to maintain the unity spirit among them.

What’s the use of toppling a cruel government when after doing so, we fail to manage the success by breaking up, he said.

The PH government, he said, was committed to fulfil the promises it made to the people and would do so in stages.

“All promises will be implemented, but when we want to do it, we have to think of the long-term plan because the new Malaysia we want to build is not for five years, but forever,” he added. — Bernama