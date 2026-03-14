KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Global demand for Korean hair care products is surging as Seoul’s beauty makers leverage skin care expertise to tap into growing interest in scalp and hair health, according to Korea Herald.

In January, Vogue noted that Korean hair care adopts a “skin care first approach to repairing and hydrating,” a philosophy that helped drive record export growth last year, with shipments hitting US$478 million in 2025 — up 15.7 per cent from 2024, data from the Korea Customs Service show.

Market research firm Grand View Research forecasts the Korean hair care market expanding from US$3.8 billion in 2024 to US$6.1 billion by 2030 at an average annual growth of 8.4 per cent, according to the report.

Industry officials say Korean manufacturers are well placed to capitalise on global demand by applying technical and brand expertise from skin care to hair care products.

Amorepacific, for example, recently renamed a research division to prioritise hair care as a strategic focus, with brands such as Ryo and Mise en Scene gaining traction in China and the US — the latter’s hair serum topping Amazon’s hairstyling oil category last year.

The report said that LG Household & Healthcare has also promoted Dr. Groot, its dermatology inspired hair care brand, through pop up events in Manhattan and placement in more than 680 Costco stores in North America.

Manufacturers such as Kolmar Korea and Cosmax are expanding research and export capacity, tailoring formulas for different climates and hair types, and growing sales into Europe, the Middle East and Australia, the report said.

Retailer CJ Olive Young’s data shows hair care as its fastest growing category, with products for anti hair loss, damage repair and humidity resistant formulas in high demand in markets from Britain to Latin America.

Foreign tourists to Seoul are increasingly engaging with hair care services, with 18.5 per cent using salons or beauty services in 2025, up from 3.6 per cent in 2019, Korea Herald said.

Many international visitors have also used Olive Young’s scalp diagnostic services that recommend personalised routines.

Travel operators have tapped into K hair’s appeal through bundled packages that include styling, salon services and photo shoots, reflecting the influence of K pop idols and Korean culture on global beauty trends.

In a sign of growing international interest, US asset manager Blackstone acquired a controlling stake in Korean salon chain Juno Hair in September 2025 — the country’s first private equity acquisition of a salon franchise — with plans to expand further in Southeast Asia.

The Korea Herald article suggests that a proven domestic beauty and hair care service model could command higher valuations when exported, prompting private equity firms to consider further investments in Korean salon platforms.