PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Police have confirmed another fatal incident of a foreigner after falling at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA T2), last night.

KLIA district police chief ACP M. Ravi said in the incident at about 9.10 pm, a 30-year-old Algerian man is believed to have fallen from the outside of the balcony at the terminal.

He said the medical team provided emergency treatment at the scene before the victim was taken to the Cyberjaya Hospital for further treatment.

“However, at about 2.55 am this morning, the hospital confirmed that the man had died,” he said in a statement today.

The case is classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR) and the cause of the incident is still being investigated

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KLIA district police headquarters at 03-8776 8222 to assist in the investigation.

Yesterday afternoon, police reported that a woman from China fell to her death from Level 3 of Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2. — Bernama