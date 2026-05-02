KUCHING, May 2 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is leading an official working visit to Manchester and Bristol, United Kingdom (UK), and Dublin, Ireland, starting today until May 5.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) in a statement announced that the visit is a strategic mission in an effort to strengthen the state’s data centre infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, semiconductors, and talent development.

“In Dublin, Abang Johari is scheduled to visit the K2 Data Centre, while in Manchester, he will participate in the Sarawak Agenda-Townhall programme in addition to attending a dinner and gathering with Sarawakians.

“In addition, Abang Johari will also hold an engagement session with representatives of the Manchester Regional Government at the British Muslim Heritage Centre,” said UKAS.

According to the statement, in Bristol, Abang Johari is scheduled to attend an engagement session between SMD Semiconductor and the University of Bristol and deliver a speech at the event.

“Abang Johari will also witness the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving SMD Semiconductor in addition to visiting the National Composites Centre (NCC),” it said. — Bernama