KUCHING, May 2 — The Immigration Department (JIM) in Sarawak arrested 17 foreigners in an operation conducted around the city yesterday.

JIM Sarawak, in a statement, announced that of the total, 16 individuals were Indonesians, while the others were Pakistani nationals.

“All those detained were found to have failed to produce valid passports or travel documents during inspections carried out at several premises, including shared houses and rented rooms,” said JIM Sarawak.

According to the statement, the operation involving 28 enforcement officers also included a comprehensive inspection of locations identified as foreign residences.

“This operation aims to detect and take action against foreigners who violate the provisions of the immigration law,” he said. — Bernama