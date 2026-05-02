KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Former minister Yeo Bee Yin has defended the Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF) amid ongoing backlash, saying critics should not overreact and warned that excessive “moral policing” could harm Malaysia’s tourism sector.

In a Facebook posting yesterday, she acknowledged the event may not appeal to everyone, including herself.

“Watching this video, I’ll be the first to admit: I’m likely past my ‘rave’ years. Personally, I feel too old for this kind of energy, but would I ever stop it? A big no,” she said, referring to a video of the RRWMF.

Yeo stressed that Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity, including the ability to host a wide range of events that cater to both local and international audiences, particularly in conjunction with national tourism campaigns.

“We must remember that Malaysia’s strength lies in our diversity, and that includes offering a variety of events that appeal to a global audience — especially during Visit Malaysia Year,” the Puchong MP said.

Taking aim at critics of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival, she said the backlash was disproportionate.

“To those who are making a mountain out of a molehill over the Rain Wave Water Music Festival, my message is simple,” she said.

“Moral policing doesn’t pay the bills; tourism receipts and a thriving economy do. Stifling these events only hurts our local vendors, hotels, and small businesses.”

She added that maintaining Malaysia’s competitiveness as a tourist destination requires a more pragmatic and inclusive approach.

“If we want to remain a competitive destination, we must stay inclusive and pragmatic,” she said.

Yeo also referenced a well-known quote by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping to underscore her point.

“It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, so long as it catches mice, it is a good cat,” she said.

The RRWMF, held in Bukit Bintang, has drawn mixed reactions since its launch, with critics questioning its suitability in a city-centre setting.

Religious authorities had earlier raised concerns that the event could affect moral standards and social norms.

Despite the backlash, the festival has seen strong turnout, with thousands attending its opening night, while organisers and the Tourism Ministry have defended it as part of efforts to boost tourism and local economic activity.