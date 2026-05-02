KUALA KANGSAR, May 2 — The family of a 19-year-old student found stabbed to death 61 times in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, Kelantan, asks for space to grieve in peace.

A visit to the victim’s family home in Kampung Batu Jarau here revealed a solemn silence, with only her closest relatives present.

“We’d like some privacy. We need some quiet because we’re exhausted and haven’t slept since yesterday.

“When we’re ready, we’ll talk to the media,” said the victim’s uncle, who didn’t want to be named.

The remains of Nurfisya Zulkifly were laid to rest at 5.30 am today at Kampung Periang Muslim Cemetery here, following a post-mortem at the Forensic Unit of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Bharu last night.

Yesterday, the victim’s brother, Mohd Faris Zulkifly, 21, said the family came to Kelantan last Saturday to drop off Nurfisya for her new semester, only to be informed about the tragic news at noon.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said that the victim was believed to have been murdered elsewhere before her body was dumped near the padi fields in the village, adding that the case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Four suspects, three men aged 19 to 66 and a 60-year-old woman, were remanded this morning to assist with the investigation. — Bernama