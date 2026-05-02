KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — A new hair salon in Bangsar is blending Japanese-inspired design philosophy with 90s neighbourhood barbershop nostalgia, as Ffp Hair Salon officially opens its doors along Jalan Telawi.

Founded by veteran hairstylist Brandon Ng, the 1,600 sq ft space brings together international salon experience and a distinctly cultural narrative shaped by his career across Malaysia, Taiwan, Australia and Singapore.

In a media release, it was stated that Ng, who began his journey in 2003 after graduating from The Hair Forum by Rever Hong Kong (Malaysia), has worked across Taipei’s fashion-driven salons, Perth’s service-oriented market, and Singapore’s technically advanced beauty industry.

He also trained as a colour technician with Keune Haircosmetics during his time in Singapore.

Now returning to Kuala Lumpur, he positions Ffp as a space where craft, identity and design converge.

The salon’s name is derived from the Cantonese term “飛髮舖”, a reference to traditional neighbourhood haircut shops. For Ng, it reflects a personal memory of growing up in the 1990s, shaped by visits to local Chinese and Indian barbershops.

“It’s how I remember it from childhood,” he said in the press release.

Beyond aesthetics and service, Ng said the salon is designed as a creative platform for hairstylists to develop their own identity rather than follow fast-moving trends.

A strong Japanese influence is evident throughout the salon, particularly in its interior direction. Clean lines, muted tones and minimalist spatial design are paired with industrial elements and soft lighting, echoing Japan’s well-known “less is more” aesthetic in lifestyle and beauty spaces.

The approach also extends to service philosophy, with emphasis on precision, discipline and hair health — principles commonly associated with Japanese salon culture.

Ffp also incorporates Japanese professional products, including Milbon, as part of its focus on structured care and technical consistency.

Beyond aesthetics and service, Ng said the salon is designed as a creative platform for hairstylists to develop their own identity rather than follow fast-moving trends.

The concept positions Ffp as a “slow salon” — encouraging a more intentional experience for both clients and stylists.

Ng hopes to expand the brand in future, but for now, Bangsar marks its first chapter — one that fuses Japanese minimalism, multicultural influence and 90s nostalgia in Kuala Lumpur’s evolving beauty landscape.