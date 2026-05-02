KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Fragrance house Kayali is tapping into a wave of nostalgia and playful self-expression with the launch of two new additions to its Eden Collection, drawing inspiration from juicy fruits, mood-boosting scents and a distinctly Y2K house-party energy.

In a media release, the brand unveiled Eden Sweet Peach | 35 Eau de Parfum and Eden Plush Pear | 23 Eau de Parfum, both described as fruity floral fragrances designed to evoke happiness, comfort and carefree memories — a sensorial throwback that leans into the kind of “feel-good” aesthetic often associated with the late 90s and early 2000s.

Founded by beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan, Kayali said the new releases are meant to celebrate fragrance as an emotional experience.˚

“It is an undeniable fact that fragrances have the power to change your mood,” said Kattan, who is also KAYALI’s founder and chief executive, said in the statement.

“What I love about our Eden Collection is how bright and bold these fruity notes are — every spritz instantly makes me feel happy.”

The launch builds on the popularity of earlier Eden fragrances, including Eden Juicy Apple | 01 (2021) and Eden Sparkling Lychee | 39 (2023), continuing what the brand calls a “more playful, expressive and addictive” evolution of the line.

But beyond the fruit-forward scent profiles, the campaign leans heavily into nostalgia — with visuals and creative direction styled around a Y2K-inspired house party concept, featuring digital-era aesthetics, bold colour palettes and a cast of social media personalities and creatives.

A 90s and Y2K-inspired party was held at Licky Chan & The Poke Guy in KL last Thursday to celebrate the local launch. The scents are now available at Sephora Malaysia.

Industry observers say the direction taps into a broader cultural revival of late-90s and early-2000s aesthetics, where “fun”, “soft femininity” and “optimistic escapism” are increasingly influencing beauty, fashion and fragrance trends.

The two new scents are positioned as distinct personalities within the Eden universe.

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 is described as “luscious, sweet and velvety”, opening with peach and red apple notes before settling into florals, vanilla and warm musk. Kattan said it reflects “a duality — bold and bright, but still tender and warm”.

Eden Plush Pear | 23, meanwhile, leans into what the brand calls a “plush, dreamy and dewy” profile, built around pear, gardenia and vanilla caviar, designed to evoke what Kattan describes as “golden, carefree days when everything felt possible”.

The campaign also features Kayali’s founder alongside digital creators including Ali Majed, Alexander Nguyen, Holly Jai, Mia Fall, Kathleen Fuentes and Paris Mars, each selected to represent self-expression and individuality within the brand’s Y2K-inspired “Kayali TV” universe.

In terms of packaging, both fragrances come in Kayali’s signature jewel-like bottles, with vibrant lacquered finishes designed to reflect the “juicy” character of the scents. The brand said the bottle numbers represent the number of formulations required to perfect each fragrance.

Eden Sweet Peach | 35 and Eden Plush Pear | 23 will be available in Malaysia from March 20 at Sephora stores and online, as well as selected retailers including Seibu TRX, Zalora and Lazada.

Prices range from RM185 for 10ml to RM730 for 100ml.

Kayali, launched in 2018, is known for its layering-focused fragrance concept and Middle Eastern-inspired perfumery approach. Founded by Mona Kattan, the brand has built a strong global social media following, often positioning fragrance as both self-expression and ritual.