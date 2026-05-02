KOTA BHARU, May 2 — Jealousy is believed to be the motive behind the murder of a 19-year-old college student whose body was found with 61 stab wounds in Keterah yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said investigators suspect the victim was stabbed to death by her 19-year-old boyfriend, who allegedly believed she was having an affair, the New Straits Times reported today.

“Initial investigations showed that an argument broke out between the victim and the suspect, which led to her death.

“She is believed to have been stabbed while inside the suspect’s car,” the senior policeman was quoted as saying.

He said the boyfriend, identified as the main suspect, was arrested yesterday alongside another youth believed to be a friend of the victim.

Both are now under a seven-day remand order.

The policeman added that the boyfriend’s parents — a 66-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman – have also been detained for the next three days to assist in investigations.

The remand orders were issued by Magistrate Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid today, the New Straits Times reported.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed all suspects have no prior criminal records and tested negative for drugs.

He said investigations into the case are ongoing under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carry the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, as well as whipping upon conviction.

Local media had earlier identified the victim as 19-year-old Nurfisya Zulkifly from Kuala Kangsar, Perak who had just returned to her Ketereh college campus to start a new semester a week ago.

Her body with 61 stab wounds was found by the roadside near a paddy field in Kampung Simah yesterday and was buried early this morning in her hometown.