KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Rain Rave Water Music Festival 2026 is a lawful and well-organised event that has generated real economic activity for local traders, workers and businesses, said Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

In a statement today, Lim said the event had attracted large crowds and contributed positively to local economic activity, but noted that some parties were attempting to “manufacture controversy out of nothing”.

He said such “empty politics” would only damage public confidence and undermine efforts to grow Malaysia’s tourism sector.

Lim also expressed full support for enforcement actions by the Royal Malaysian Police and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), saying their presence on the ground ensures order, safety, and compliance with the law.

He stressed that freedom of expression does not include the right to create disorder, spread misinformation or disrupt lawful activities that benefit the public.

“If you do not like it, please do not attend. But do not disrupt others or impose your views on the public,” he said.

Lim added that Kuala Lumpur must continue to develop as a modern, open, and economically active city, and should not be held back by “reckless and irresponsible narratives”.

The Rain Rave Water Music Festival, held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, has drawn public attention and debate in recent days, with differing views emerging over its cultural and social appropriateness.

The three-day event, which features music performances and water-themed activities in Bukit Bintang, has also been highlighted by organisers as part of efforts to boost tourism and support local businesses in the capital.

Separately, Malaysian Siam Association (Persatuan Siam Malaysia, PSM) president Sam Maark Suvanphet had clarified that Songkran is a cultural and religious New Year celebration of the Siamese community and should not be confused with water-based entertainment events such as music festivals.

He said the latter are purely entertainment-driven and have no cultural or religious link to Songkran.

Meanwhile, former minister Yeo Bee Yin said Malaysia’s strength lies in its diversity and ability to host a wide range of events that appeal to global audiences, especially during Visit Malaysia Year.

She added that while some may feel the event is not for them, it should not be stifled as it supports tourism and local economic activity, stressing that moral policing does not contribute to economic growth.