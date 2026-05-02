KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Iranian cyclist Arezoo Eskandari arrived in Malaysia a few days ago after a 5,000km ride across Asia, even as growing conflict back home weighs heavily on her mind.

Her solo adventure from China to Iran has become not only a test of endurance, but also a story of resilience and discovery.

“I have been living my best life as a nomad, experiencing different countries on my bicycle,” she said in a recent interview.

“This adventure has been thrilling yet challenging, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” she added.

The 35-year-old psychiatrist from Esfahan began her one-year cycling odyssey in November last year, driven by a desire to see the world from the seat of a bicycle.

After covering 5,000km through China, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand over the past six months, she reached Malaysia a few days ago and has been enjoying the country’s culture and hospitality.

Arezoo Eskandari carries 60kg of essentials, including clothes, cooking utensils, first aid supplies, and a toolbox for her bike. — Picture courtesy of Arezoo Eskandari

Raised in a traditional family in Esfahan, where the idea of a woman travelling alone over long distances was met with scepticism, Eskandari said cycling helped her break free from social expectations.

She first built her confidence through hiking trips across Iran, scaling many of the country’s mountains before setting her sights on long-distance cycling.

A major turning point came when she completed an 8,400km ride across Iran, which inspired her to pursue a larger dream of cycling from China to Iran.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, especially when the people around me doubted my capabilities. Their negativity echoed in my ears,” she recalled.

‘Go slow, see more, and live deeper’ is a motto she has created to encourage people to pursue their dreams without fear. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

To fund the trip, Eskandari sold her car for US$2,100 (RM8,337) and carefully mapped out her route, researching each country she planned to cross.

She began the expedition in Beijing while managing a monthly budget of between US$200 and US$300.

She carries 60kg of essentials, including clothes, cooking utensils, first aid supplies and tools for maintaining her bicycle.

“I strive to prepare my own meals and often camp to save costs.

“Yet, I am frequently invited by kind-hearted strangers into their homes, where I share meals and stories,” Eskandari said.

The journey, however, has also brought moments of emotional strain.

When the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Eskandari said concern for her family intensified.

“The constant worry, alongside communication disruptions, made it incredibly difficult to focus on my adventure,” she said.

Despite that, Eskandari sees herself as an informal ambassador for Iran, hoping to challenge assumptions about her country and its women.

“People are often surprised to learn I am from Iran; they think women in Iran are isolated, but my journey offers a different narrative,” she said.

As part of her mission, Eskandari promotes her personal motto: “Go slow, see more, and live deeper.”

Printed on T-shirts and souvenirs, she hopes the phrase encourages others to value the journey as much as the destination.

Arezoo Eskandari finds Malaysians hospitable as she continues her journey to Johor. — Picture courtesy of Arezoo Eskandari

Her travels have also allowed her to form friendships and experience cultures in a way few other modes of transport can offer.

“Travelling by bicycle allows me to witness every detail, pass through villages, and learn from everyone I meet,” she said.

In Malaysia, Eskandari has enjoyed local favourites such as nasi lemak and char kuey teow so far, and is eager to try durian as she heads south on the peninsula.

She said Malaysians she has met along the way have welcomed her with warmth and curiosity.

Her next destination is Johor, before continuing on to Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Central Asia as she makes her way back to Iran.