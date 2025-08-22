KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — As a sign of solidarity with more than 18,000 children killed in Gaza due to Israel’s unrelenting brutality, thousands of teddy bears will be gathered in the shape of a giant map of Palestine at Dataran Merdeka this weekend.

Sumud Nusantara, in a post on its official Facebook account, said the campaign held during the Sumud Nusantara Carnival aims to remind the world of the suffering endured by innocent children and also to raise funds for humanitarian missions in Gaza.

This campaign invites the public to bring teddy bears to donate or purchase them to be placed in the formation as a symbol of love and a message of solidarity from the people of the Nusantara to the world.

“Every teddy bear you bring or purchase is not just a toy, but a symbol of our love, prayers and solidarity with those who have passed,” the post said.

In addition, part of the proceeds from the teddy bear sales will be channelled into humanitarian relief efforts in Gaza, including providing basic necessities to those affected as well as giving hope and support to the Palestinian people.

The highlight of the campaign will take place on Sunday, with organisers aiming to break the record for the largest number of teddy bears placed on the map as a symbol of solidarity and a resounding voice for Gaza.

People from all walks of life are encouraged to contribute and be part of this historic initiative. Those interested in joining the event and contributing can visit the Sumud Nusantara Facebook account for more information.

In addition, more than 2,000 participants are expected to join the Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy, which began its journey today from across the country to Dataran Merdeka, the venue for the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat-MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza” on Sunday.

Over 1,000 vehicles from across the nation and eight foreign countries will join the land convoy, carrying Palestinian flags to Dataran Merdeka in a rousing display of unity and solidarity.

“This is the moment to prove that the people of the Nusantara have never remained silent in the face of Gaza’s suffering. From the North, South, East Coast and Central region, thousands of vehicles will head towards Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

“The Sumud Nusantara Land Convoy will pass through the states in the spirit of struggle, carrying a clear message to the world: No More Silence. No More Siege,” it said.

The “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat-MalaysiaKu Bersama Gaza” will be the grand finale of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025 from Aug 22 to 24, jointly organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM) and Cinta Gaza Malaysia.

More than 100,000 people from across the country are expected to gather for the event, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday when he delivers a keynote address.

The event is one of the highlights of the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, which began today and runs until Aug 24. — Bernama