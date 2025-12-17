KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Lang Bragman Probiotic Series by Pharm-D Health Science Sdn Bhd has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the “Largest Range of Home-Grown Probiotic Products in Malaysia,” the company announced yesterday.

The record-setting recognition was given for Lang Bragman’s development of more than 34 probiotic formulations catering to various health needs.

The products use science-backed, patented probiotic strains and are manufactured in GMP-certified and Halal-compliant facilities.

They are now available at over 800 pharmacies and medical centres across Malaysia and Singapore, including major outlets under the BIG CARiNG Group, such as BIG Pharmacy, CARiNG Pharmacy, Georgetown Pharmacy, Ting Pharmacy and Wellings Pharmacy.

“This recognition is meaningful because it reflects the depth of expertise we have built in probiotics,” said Wong Chin Cheang, Group Managing Director of Pharm-D Health Science.

“Lang Bragman has grown into a comprehensive portfolio developed through years of careful research and quality standards. It shows that Malaysia is capable of producing reliable, science-based probiotic products that meet the needs of both local and regional communities.”

Founded in 2001, Pharm-D Health Science began as a specialty healthcare company addressing rare diseases and advanced therapeutic needs. In 2021, the company expanded through strategic mergers, including its integration with Attivo Healthcare, the founding company of Lang Bragman.

Attivo Healthcare, established in 2014, initially focused on medical devices and nutritional supplements before identifying probiotics as the next frontier in preventive health.

By 2016, it had transitioned into a probiotic-specialised company, launching the Lang Bragman brand.

Following the merger, Pharm-D Health Science strengthened its research and development foundation, collaborating with local and international institutions including Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), and Jiangnan University in China.

The collaborations have driven innovations such as locally patented postbiotic ingredients and psychobiotic formulations.

Lang Bragman’s recognition highlights the brand’s product breadth and its contribution to health and wellness.

The brand is among the first in Malaysia to incorporate postbiotics derived from local food sources, including durian and cabbage, into its probiotic formulations to better suit local microbiome needs.

Lee Meng Chuan, Group CEO of BIG CARiNG Group, said the collaboration with Pharm-D Health Science reflects the company’s commitment to supporting community health and wellness.

“We are pleased to drive the accessibility of specialised probiotic products such as Pyloress, Infabac and Femiclear from Lang Bragman to Malaysian families. These are among the earliest specialised probiotic formulations introduced in Malaysia, and we are proud to be the first retail pharmacy to bring them to the community,” he said.

Wong added that the recognition not only honours Pharm-D Health Science, but also Malaysia as a whole.

“This achievement affirms that we have the talent, science, and vision to pioneer in functional health innovations. Our mission is to create science-backed health solutions for all,” he said.

Lang Bragman products are available at major pharmacies across Malaysia and Singapore.

The brand continues to drive research-backed innovation in probiotics and microbiome science.