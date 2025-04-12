KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — You’ve likely encountered the buzz around tabletop role-playing games (TTRPG), also commonly referred to as RPGs, as a hobby that has existed in Malaysia for decades.

From dynamic communities and bustling events to cafes like Here Be Dragon, where board game enthusiasts gather to have fun, TTRPGs are quickly gaining popularity in the local community.

But what exactly are TTRPGs, and why are they gaining so much traction? Malay Mail is here to break it all down, in addition to how players are leveraging the skills they gain through these games in their careers.

A session of the ‘Star Trek Adventures’ role-playing game in progress. — Picture courtesy of Ivan Tam

What are tabletop role-playing games and how do they work?

A tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) is a collaborative storytelling experience that goes beyond simply moving pieces on a board.

Players assume the roles of characters in a fictional world, making decisions, interacting with the environment and influencing the narrative.

At the heart of the experience is the Game Master (GM), also known as a Dungeon Master (DM) in D&D, who is both like a referee and storyteller, creating challenges, scenarios and the world where the adventure unfolds.

TTRPGs typically use dice, ranging from D4 to D20 — referring to how many sides the die has — to introduce randomness and unpredictability into the game, simulating chance and uncertainty while creating a sense of tension and suspense.

Some TTRPGs, however, do not require a GM, with gameplay guided instead by cards or dice.

TTRPGs prioritise teamwork, with success depending on the group’s ability to collaborate, whether battling enemies, solving puzzles or navigating social dilemmas.

Setting up a battle map for a D&D game at Here Be Dragons Board Game Store. — Picture courtesy of Here Be Dragons

What types of TTRPGs are popular among Malaysians?

There are many types of TTRPGs on the market these days, spanning various genres, including many self-published by their authors. These are some of the most popular titles:

Dungeons & Dragons (D&D): The most iconic and widely known TTRPG, Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy adventure game with magic, mythical creatures and epic quests where you can even play different species other than human, such as dwarves, elves or orcs. Many different versions of this have been developed over the years, including Advanced Dungeons & Dragons (AD&D) and Pathfinder.

Call of Cthulhu (CoC): Based on the works of HP Lovecraft, known for his weird, science fiction, fantasy and horror writing, Call of Cthulhu is a horror fiction TTRPG. It is set in a darker version of our world, where players investigate mysteries and conspiracies while battling to maintain their sanity. Players take the roles of ordinary people drawn into the realm of the mysterious, playing roles such as detectives, scholars, artists, socialites and anything you can think of.

Pathfinder: Fantasy TTRPG based on the revised 3rd edition of D&D. It features similar races, classes and mechanics as D&D, but with updated rules for a more detailed role-playing experience.

Star Wars Roleplaying Game: If you think TTRPGs are all about fantasy or fictionalised versions of our world, don’t worry, there are many sci-fi TTRPGs out there, including this one, based on the rich and varied Star Wars universe featured in the movie series.

Vampire: The Masquerade: Another iconic TTRPG, while not as popular as the other games locally, still maintains a following. Vampire is a dark urban fantasy where players play the role of vampires while the Masquerade refers to an organised conspiracy by one of the main factions in the game to convince the general public that vampires do not exist. It is set in the World of Darkness — a fictionalised “gothic-punk” version of the modern world.

Kala Mandala (Malaysian-made TTRPG): It is centred on a fantasy world inspired by South-east Asian cultures, mythologies and environments.

A view of the ‘Delta Green Agent’s Handbook’, the ‘Eclipse Phase’ and ‘Coriolis’ rulebooks. TTRPGs typically use dice, ranging from D4 to D20 — referring to how many sides the die has. — Picture courtesy of Ivan Tam

Why are TTRPGs growing in South-east Asia?

Several factors are driving this growth. Sharifah Hanna, 30, highlights the role of global communication and social media, which help people connect and share interests.

There’s also a cultural shift in South-east Asia, where creative hobbies are becoming more accepted beyond traditional notions of productivity.

TTRPGs are especially popular because they meet the human need for connection.

“Storytelling and play are one of the best ways to develop those connections,” says Sharifah.

Kirthana Kuhendran, 27, adds that mainstream media is fuelling the rise of TTRPGs, with shows like Stranger Things, the Dungeons & Dragons movies and Vox Machina, along with big brand collaborations with Lego and Funko Pop.

These factors are driving growing interest in TTRPGs across the region.

Pro wrestler Rayden uses his TTRPG skills, creativity and character development in his professional wrestling career. — Picture courtesy of Rayden

TTRPG skills used in the workplace: Ambassador, corporate strategist and pro wrestler

Many individuals have found ways to incorporate skills learned in TTRPGs into their careers.

Razdan, 52, an ambassador, said TTRPGs helped him think outside the box, enhancing his imagination, language skills and ability to visualise.

“They teach problem-solving, creativity and critical thinking in 3D, while teamwork improves focus and awareness,” he told Malay Mail.

These skills help him assess and predict outcomes more accurately.

Lalitha, 35, a strategic planner, applies her gamemaster skills in her daily work, using storytelling, adaptability, improvisation, role-switching, and consensus-building to navigate strategic decisions and engage with C-suite executives.

“Being able to convey a compelling story during meetings to gain buy-in from stakeholders is key, as is adapting to their needs and opinions,” she explained.

She also pointed out that “on-the-fly improvisation” mirrors the flexibility required in TTRPGs, where quick thinking and creative solutions are essential.

Rayden, 33, uses his TTRPG skills, creativity and character development in his professional wrestling career.

Having grown up playing Dungeons & Dragons, he developed a passion for creating characters, which helped him craft his wrestling persona.

While storylines in professional wrestling are largely determined by the booker, Rayden’s TTRPG background allows him to contribute creatively by building compelling characters and narratives.

Players from Here Be Dragons at Folklore Fair having fun. — Picture courtesy of Here Be Dragons

TTRPG events in Malaysia

If you're curious about TTRPGs, many groups on Facebook and other social media, as well as various events, offer opportunities to try them out.

Events and conventions featuring TTRPGs in Malaysia include: