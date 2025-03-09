KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Live Action Role-Playing (LARP) is a popular activity across US and Europe, and while still an emerging scene in Malaysia, some LARP communities have been here for decades, uniting Malaysians to partake in this creative and immersive experience.

You might ask yourself, what exactly is LARP, and why are Malaysians drawn to it? Well, you’re in luck, because Malay Mail has gotten exclusive insights from the passionate enthusiasts who live and breathe this one-of-a-kind hobby.

So, what exactly is Live Action Role-Playing (LARP)?

It is a physical activity where participants, dressed in costumes and equipped with props (swords, shields and other items), embody self-created characters and act out scenarios in real-time, whether outdoors or indoors.

It blends elements of acting, gaming and storytelling, with themes ranging from fantasy and horror to sci-fi and beyond.

In Malaysia, this activity is particularly popular among people in their 20s and 30s.

Campaign LARP

LARP offers a variety of activities, with Campaign LARP being a form of interactive storytelling particularly popular in Malaysia.

In this immersive game, players become part of an ongoing, community-driven narrative that can last for months or even years, carried through many events.

There are no winners or losers in Campaign LARP; what matters is staying true to your character and remaining in persona at all times, even during breaks like lunch.

Sean Wang, 27, head administrator of MyLARP, a Malaysian LARP community group, said, “It’s like theatre, but the outcome of the story depends entirely on the decisions of the players.”

Players advance the story through interactions, often progressing by saying the right thing to the right person, rather than through stereotypical video game actions like killing or looting.

Events typically last 8 to 12 hours in one day, though the duration can vary.

Combat LARP

In contrast, Combat LARP usually involves players divided into teams who engage in battle using foam weapons.

Victory is typically achieved by defeating all opposing players or completing a specific objective, such as capturing a flag or destroying an opponent’s base.

“In a way, it’s like a real-life version of DOTA,” said Nicholas Lai, 35, a freelancer. DOTA refers to Defense of the Ancients, a multi-player online battle arena, which is considered a subgenre of real-time strategy video games.

Combat LARPs can also feature various game modes, including duels or free-for-all matches.

Parlor LARP

Lastly, Parlor LARP is usually held indoors with a smaller group of participants.

Cheryl Bates, 39, teacher and dicemaker, explained though participants still dress as characters and use props, this version typically focuses on conversations and discussing topics, whether light-hearted or more intense.

“It can also involve puzzle-solving or other types of challenges,” Cheryl added.

It’s important to note that aspects of Combat and Parlor LARPs can exist within Campaign LARPs.

Sean Wang mentioned that self-expression is what gets Malaysians involved with LARP, while Cheryl Bates added that it offers a unique experience that might not be found elsewhere. — Picture courtesy of MyLARP

So why do Malaysians do it?

For many, social interaction is at the heart of LARP.

It provides a unique platform to meet new people and form connections with others who share similar interests.

Escapism is another major draw.

As Lai puts it, “People turn to hobbies for escapism, and LARP offers a fresh avenue for this, alongside others such as video games.”

LARP also provides a great physical workout, as participants immerse themselves fully in the experience.

Cheryl added that LARP allows Malaysians to engage in something they might not experience elsewhere.

“Yes, you can play dress-up in cosplay events and wield a prop, but you don’t always get to fully embody the character,” she said.

“LARP is the place where you can do that.”

Unlike cosplay, where you portray existing characters, LARP lets you create and develop your own persona.

Self-expression is another key element, according to Wang.

“We live in a very conservative society, and there isn’t much room for us to express ourselves.

“But in LARP, you can express your deepest feelings.”

Ultimately, LARP offers a space for self-discovery and personal growth, allowing people to explore different aspects of themselves.

I’m kinda interested in experiencing LARP — how can I get involved?

Well, first and foremost, some events do have age restrictions, so keep that in mind.

You can easily find out about upcoming events through their social media, such as MyLARP’s Facebook or Instagram.

This is a great way to get in touch with the organisers, who will guide you if you’re interested in joining.

So, are you ready to step into the magical world of LARP?