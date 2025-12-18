PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh pays tribute to Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa for her contributions and leadership in the development of the Federal Territories during her tenure as minister.

In a Facebook post, Hannah said Dr Zaliha demonstrated mature and inclusive leadership in addressing sensitive issues.

“As Segambut MP, I appreciate her leadership that prioritised the voices and views of elected representatives, especially in the case of Taman Rimba Kiara.

“She prioritised stakeholders’ consultation in resolving controversial issues. I am so thankful that she took the time to engage and seek residents’ feedback.

“In the coming days, I will sit down with Dr Zaliha and go through matters she was working on to ensure a smooth transition. Thank you, Dr Z, for your firm stand and consultative leadership,” she said.

Hannah, who previously helmed the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was appointed to the new post following the Madani Government Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on December 16.

She had earlier made history as the first woman and youngest to be appointed as the Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, a position she held from 2013 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha was reported as saying that she will continue to give her full support to the Madani agenda and the reform policies being implemented for the benefit of the nation and the people. — Bernama