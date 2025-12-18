KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — A Japanese franchise that debuted in 1990 through the weekly Manga Action magazine, published by Futabasha, and later adapted into an anime first broadcast on TV Asahi in 1992 — now spanning over 1,200 episodes — Crayon Shin-chan has grown into a cultural icon loved around the world today.

Through its mischievous protagonist, Shinnosuke Nohara (Shin-chan) humorously portrays everyday life with unfiltered antics, delighting children with simple gags while entertaining adults with clever, subtle humour — including the character’s infamous “booty booty dance,” which many would remember.

There is little doubt that in Japan, merely mentioning Shin-chan is enough for instant recognition as a cornerstone of pop culture.

However, its influence in Malaysia is also significant — from television broadcasts dubbed in Malay on NTV7 and enjoyed by many primary and secondary students, to home media releases on VCD and DVD at video stores nationwide, along with a variety of collectibles that fans have come to love.

Crayon Shin-chan has clearly left a lasting mark on Malaysian life, and in many ways, it feels as though we all carry a little bit of Shin-chan with us.

To celebrate the franchise’s 35th anniversary, it was announced earlier this year that Shin-chan is set to take the nation by storm with the “Crayon Shin-chan: Space & Time Adventure Interactive Exhibition”, which will be held at Incubase Arena Malaysia, located in Fahrenheit88.

An interactive photo zone at the Shin-chan exhibition. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The exhibition made its first stop at Kai Tak Mall in Hong Kong in April, with Malaysia marking its debut in South-east Asia.

Malay Mail attended today’s opening ceremony at Fahrenheit88 and can attest that this is an experience not to be missed — especially for those who grew up with the series.

As one of the first to preview the exhibition, it’s clear — without giving away any surprises — that it is filled with interactive activities, from video games to photo zones where visitors can capture lasting memories.

Altogether, the exhibition features five themed zones and nine attraction-filled areas, showcasing iconic movie scenes — from 2005’s Crayon Shin-chan: The Legend Called Buri Buri 3 Minutes Charge to 2022’s Crayon Shin-chan: The Tornado Legend of Ninja Mononoke! — as well as a time tunnel and the Shin-chan Museum, which celebrates the franchise’s classic manga and films over the years.

Of course, no visit would be complete without a merchandise shop offering a wide range of Shin-chan items. Guests can also enjoy a themed café with specially curated menu items.

The merchandise shop offering a wide range of Shin-chan items. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Kensuke Suzuki, the general manager and chief of Futabasha Publishing Company, who is responsible for the original Shin-chan manga and oversees the entire Crayon Shin-chan franchise, was in attendance at today’s launch in Malaysia.

He stated: “We are very delighted that the Crayon Shin-chan exhibition in Malaysia is being held, and we sincerely hope that people in Malaysia will enjoy it.

“It would be my greatest joy if even more people were to experience Crayon Shin-chan through this event and come to love the work,” he said.

Ben Wong, director of Incubase Studio Malaysia, explained that the interactive experience has been in development for over a year, during which the team focused on understanding why Shin-chan has resonated with audiences for more than 35 years.

The exhibition is set to open to the public on December 20, 2025, and will run until March 23, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

He noted that its appeal lies not just in the characters but in the way it brings out the inner child in everyone, and the team aimed to create an experience that allows people to feel as though they are stepping into Shin-chan’s world.

Every detail, from the interactive zones to the themed sets, was designed to capture the adventurous, curious, slightly chaotic, yet heartwarming spirit of Shin-chan, reminding visitors to laugh, play, and enjoy the moment.

“For many of us, Shin-chan has been a child companion, the little boy who made us laugh, taught us some questionable dance moves in school, who made our teachers and parents shake their heads, and yet somehow reminded us not to take life too seriously,” he said.

“Shin-chan actually carries some unexpected wisdom.

“Enjoy simple things, be curious, be yourself, and when life gets tough, just keep on going.”

Wong added that all children below the age of 12 visiting the exhibition will receive a free ice cream.

“A little sweetness to make their day even more special,” he stated.

A series that continues to leave a lasting impression worldwide, remaining a major success in both manga and anime, this exhibition promises a one-of-a-kind experience — introducing Shin-chan to a new generation while rekindling fond memories for longtime fans.

The exhibition is set to open to the public on December 20, 2025, and will run until March 23, 2026.

Walk-ins are welcome, and visitors can check Incubase Arena’s social media for more information.