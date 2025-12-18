BANGKOK, Dec 18 — Syed Mohammad Syafiq Syed Cholan and Muhammad Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal struck a hat-trick each as Malaysia trounced Singapore 12-2 today to be one step away from defending the SEA Games men’s hockey gold medal for the 17th consecutive time.

Malaysia will take on Thailand in tomorrow’s final after the SEA Games 2025 hosts edged Indonesia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.

In the Malaysia-Singapore semi-final match at the Thailand National Sports University in Chonburi, defender Syed Syafiq netted three penalty corner goals in the 15th, 32nd and 36th minutes, while forward Muhammad Azrai Aizad struck three field goals in the 16th, 22nd and 31st minutes.

Midfielder Mohd Fitri Saari got the ball rolling for Malaysia in the seventh minute with a field goal, while Muhammad Amirul Hamizan Azahar (11th minute), Nik Aiman Nik Rozemi (21st), Amanraj Singh (41st), Norsyafiq Sumantri (59th) and Shello Silverius (60th) chipped in with one goal apiece.

Yap Wee Lee (54th minute) and Zaki Zulkarnain (58th minute) replied for Singapore.

National team coach Sarjit Singh was pleased with his men’s energetic display against Singapore and is looking forward to tomorrow’s title showdown against Thailand.

“As for tomorrow’s final, we need to finish them off as soon as we can. The earlier we score, the better. We need to create chances and finish them off,” he said.

Malaysia have won the gold medal 17 times since hockey was first contested at the 1971 edition, finishing runners-up just once in 1973. — Bernama