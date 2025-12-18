KUALA LUMPUR, December 18 — Famous Japanese miniature toy car company Tomy Ltd. has opened its Tomica brand store in Ramlee Mall, Suria KLCC, marking its first-ever store in Malaysia and South-east Asia.

This is also the third Tomica brand store to open outside of Japan after Shanghai, which opened in 2024, and Beijing, which opened last September

The latest store, which is housed within Toys“R”Us, saw several small groups of fans including those with kids lining up for the official launch today.

Rabiatul Adawiyah and her husband Saiful Naim collect Tomica models of their old family cars for its nostalgic value. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“I am not that big of a collector, I am more of a sentimental collector where I would collect Tomica models of my old family cars. It is nostalgic for me,” said 38-year-old Rabiatul Adawiyah.

“My husband is also the same — we tried finding this specific Suzuki Jimny model and we went all the way to Japan, luckily, we found one model with the exact same colour as the one we wanted.

“With this KL store opening, I’m hoping to find a model of the second-generation Honda Civic, which is my father’s old car and it is also my childhood car,” Rabiatul told Malay Mail.

Rabiatul, who attended the official opening of Tomica in KLCC today, came with her husband and their two children and the whole family is excited to be able to shop at the official Tomica store.

Tomy Ltd. senior general manager head of Asia Strategy Division Saitoh Katsunori (right) and Tomy Asia managing director Ochiai Kiyoshi. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile, the launch of the store also saw several Tomy Ltd.’s representatives present including their senior general manager head of Asia Strategy Division, Saitoh Katsunori along with Tomy Asia’s managing director Ochiai Kiyoshi.

Saitoh said that opening a Tomica store in Malaysia has always been their strategy for tackling the Asian market and they are looking to expand the brand to a wider audiences and age groups.

While Ochiai said that they have been studying the Malaysian market for a while now and found that there’s a huge demand for Tomica miniatures here.

“In the past three years, we have joined several expos and conventions in Malaysia and we saw so many people purchasing our diecast Tomica cars.

“Malaysia has a very mature market and they love our models, which is why we decided to open a store here,” Ochiai said.

Both of them added that although it is still early, they already have plans to introduce exclusive Tomica cars based on Malaysian brands such as Proton and Perodua.

The Tomica Brand Store KL will have over 2,000 models. — Picture by Choo Choy May

The Tomica Brand Store KL will have over 2,000 models including three special models which are available exclusively at the KL store.

This includes the Lamborghini Urus, the Lamborghini Veneno and the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport.

Since its inception in 1970, Tomica takes pride in their expertise in producing die-cast car models, famously known for its accurate, detailed designs and fun-size packages which comes in the form of 1:64 scale.