KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has urged the public, including commentators and social media users, not to speculate on the shooting incident in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, which resulted in the deaths of three individuals.

In a statement today, the AGC warned that assumptions or the dissemination of unverified information could undermine the investigation and erode public confidence in the justice system.

“The investigation into this case is still being conducted by a special team of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at Bukit Aman. Therefore, the integrity of the investigation must be preserved.

“At the same time, anyone with information, recordings, photographs or evidence related to this incident is encouraged to come forward and fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure a thorough, objective and factual investigation,” the statement read.

The AGC also assured that any prosecution decisions would be made based on the law and acceptable evidence, without influence from external pressure or public sentiment.

“All parties are reminded to respect the judicial process in the interest of justice and all parties involved. This department and the PDRM will work closely to examine this case thoroughly, and any further developments will be communicatedin due course,” the statement said.

On December 16, the AGC ordered that the investigation into the incident be reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code, after receiving a briefing from the PDRM.

Earlier, on the same day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said during an oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara that the case would be investigated thoroughly and transparently by the PDRM.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail also assured that the police would carry out the investigation with integrity and in accordance with the law to ensure justice for all parties.

The incident occurred on November 24, when three men, aged between 24 and 29, were shot dead at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal at about 4.30am after one of them allegedly swung a machete at a policeman, seriously injuring a corporal in the left arm.

However, on December 3, the family members of the three men denied the allegations that the victims had acted violently against the police.

Subsequently, on December 4, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department Director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed that a special team had been formed to investigate the allegations raised by the family. — Bernama