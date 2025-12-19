GEORGE TOWN, Dec 19 — Cabinet reshuffles are a routine feature of parliamentary governance and should not be misrepresented as a political crisis, said Bukit Bendera Member of Parliament Syerleena Abdul Rashid.

She said remarks by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, raising alarm over the recent Cabinet reshuffle, appeared aimed at creating fear for political mileage rather than addressing governance.

“There is nothing extraordinary or alarming about a Cabinet reshuffle. In every functioning parliamentary system, a prime minister is expected to recalibrate the Cabinet to improve coordination, performance and delivery,” she said in a media statement today.

Syerleena said the narrative that cooperation equated to centralisation and threatened political identity was misleading and risked undermining democratic collaboration.

She said Malaysia’s unity government was formed after voters rejected domination by any single party or ideology, including PAS, and instead chose cooperation and stability through the ballot box.

“As a Muslim, I believe Islam teaches amanah (trust), justice and accountability, and leaders should be judged by competence and integrity rather than fear-mongering or warnings of imagined takeovers,” she said.

She also said that democracy is safeguarded through strong institutions, transparent decision-making and responsible leadership rather than alarmist rhetoric.

She added that Malaysia needed leaders who could lower political temperatures and focus on delivery as families continued to grapple with cost-of-living pressures.

She said the country’s future would be shaped by those who govern responsibly, work constructively across differences and deliver tangible results for the rakyat. — Bernama