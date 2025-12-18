KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the appointment of Hannah Yeoh as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), along with Datuk Lo Su Fui as her deputy, will not undermine the Malay agenda in the Federal Territories.

He said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had taken several factors into consideration before appointing Hannah and Lo to lead the portfolios.

“All major decisions were brought before the Cabinet, and deliberations were made in accordance with various provisions to ensure that the interests of all parties are safeguarded.

“This is not a racial issue, as the Madani Government upholds inclusiveness in the implementation of national agendas, including in the Federal Territories,” he told reporters after officiating the Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) Convocation ceremony here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that although Hannah is a DAP representative, her track record while helming the Youth and Sports Ministry demonstrated that there was no racial agenda throughout her tenure.

He said the appointment of Hannah and Lo, from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, also took into consideration the status of the Federal Territories, which comprise Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid said that leadership in the Federal Territories remains intact, noting that the mayor of Kuala Lumpur is a Malay and that Kuala Lumpur City Hall serves as the primary implementing agency in the region.

He also gave his assurance that the prime minister and the deputy prime ministers, including himself, will continue to work together in monitoring developments to ensure that the national agenda is always accorded priority.

Tuesday’s Cabinet reshuffle saw Hannah moved from her post as Minister of Youth and Sports to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), while Lo, a new face in the federal administration, was appointed as her deputy. — Bernama