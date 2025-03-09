KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Malaysia’s largest live-action role-playing (LARP) community, MyLARP, has once again brought the magic of immersive role-playing to Malaysians with the ‘Maelstrom: The Flying Circus’ event.

Held from February 21 to 23 at The Nest, MAEPS Serdang, the event offered participants a unique opportunity to fully embrace the world of LARP, stepping into a fantasy realm and embarking on thrilling adventures.

Maelstrom has been a staple in Malaysia since 2015, typically held once a year, sometimes twice, making it the country’s largest annual LARP gathering.

Since its debut in 2015, the event has seen several exciting instalments, including Maelstrom 2: Refuge, Maelstrom 3: Unearthed, all leading up to this thrilling 8th edition.

Alvin (centre) together with other LARP participants, fully embraces the world of Maelstrom. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

What usually happens in a Maelstrom event?

You will see players dress as characters of their own creation, bringing various scenarios to life through immersive role-playing.

Expect a mix of drama, combat with foam weapons, and battles against monsters such as dragons.

As part of the campaign LARP category, Maelstrom features ongoing storylines that build on previous events, with participants contributing to the unfolding narrative.

In this edition, the story centres around a world shattered by a mysterious calamity.

Players’ characters awaken unharmed in this broken world and set out to uncover its secrets.

The main focus on Maelstrom is staying in character and being fully immersed in the experience for the duration of the event.

Why is it called Maelstrom?

The name “Maelstrom” symbolises the chaos that surrounds the shattered world.

For this edition, The Flying Circus refers to a fantastical aerial troupe that crash-lands on the island of Sanctuary, bringing with it a whirlwind of adventure, whimsy, magic, and challenges for the players to conquer.

Tides (centre) created many memorable moments from Maelstrom, including making new friends and sharing both tea and adventures with them. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Why are Malaysians so invested in coming for this event?

There are various reasons, but for Chris, 27, a tutor, it’s about experiencing life in ways he cannot in his day-to-day routine.

The best moments of these events often stem from curiosity and initiative.

“During my first event, I thought one should stick to the rulebooks, but I soon realised that LARPing is about making the best of any situation, being creative, and seizing opportunities,” Chris shared.

Kelvin Ganesan, 39, head of operations, has always loved Maelstrom and eagerly anticipates these events.

Having taken part in many LARP events in Malaysia, Maelstrom is by far his personal favourite.

“It’s the longest-running LARP I’ve been involved in, which makes it deeply personal to me,” said Kelvin.

Alvin, 23, a project executive, shared that Maelstrom is his second favourite LARP event, after Crucible Conflict.

“Maelstrom is my close second.

“I love the immersion and roleplay aspects combined with combat, which strike a nice balance,” said Alvin.

For Tides, 30, a lecturer, this is her second Maelstrom event.

She recalls many memorable moments from her last event, most of which involved making new friends and sharing both tea and adventures with them.

Fluo, 21, a freelancer, said how Maelstrom was the event that helped get her foot in the door of LARP in general.

“It marked the start of an exciting part of my life,” Fluo said.

Participants in costume having a great time in the world of LARP. — Picture courtesy of Edwin Ho

Turnout and what’s next?

The event attracted around 37 participants, including many Malaysians from diverse backgrounds, who stepped into the world of live-action role-playing.

Following Maelstrom, MyLARP will continue promoting LARP in collaboration with Celebrate Play.

On the same weekend, they will also assist with the launch of a new Crucible Conflicts expansion (a combat LARP activity) in Singapore.

As for the next Maelstrom, Sean Wang, 27, head admin of MyLARP, mentioned they are likely to host an Adventures in the Maelstrom event, a smaller, more combat-focused version of Maelstrom, possibly in Q2 or Q3 of this year.

‘Maelstrom: The Flying Circus’ shows that the LARP scene in Malaysia is soaring, and bound to captivate even more people for years to come. — Picture courtesy of Edwin Ho

The dedication and LARP lives on

Behind every epic LARP event is an incredible amount of dedication, with many of the costumes and props handmade by the players themselves.

It’s safe to say the LARP scene in Malaysia isn’t just growing, it’s soaring, and with such unwavering commitment, it’s bound to captivate even more people for years to come.