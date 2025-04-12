KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs) such as Vampire: The Masquerade, Call of Cthulhu and the ever-popular Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) have captured the imaginations of millions, inspiring popular movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

It’s no secret that this global phenomenon has made waves in Malaysia, where a growing community embraces these immersive experiences.

But what if TTRPGs could offer more than just entertainment and be used as a fun method for teaching English?

Malay Mail spoke to educators who have researched and demonstrated how it can be effectively used in language learning.

Khairul, Farahhein and Syafawati, along with other educators, after a demonstration on using TTRPGs in language learning. — Picture courtesy of Khairul Hisham

Research and demonstration

Khairul Hisham Jamalludin, 52, is an educator on a mission to revolutionise English language teaching through TTRPGs.

Although he does not officially teach the subject at a designated level, he dedicates his free time to running interactive sessions with students and fellow teachers.

His research focuses on creating simple, accessible scenarios that Malaysian students can easily grasp, eliminating the need for lengthy explanations.

By blending language learning with the immersive world of TTRPGs, Khairul’s approach makes lessons more engaging and fosters collaboration and problem-solving, keeping students captivated and active in their learning journey.

Part of his research and demonstration includes: Scenario-Based Learning: The TTRPGs are based on popular themes, such as science fiction and spy films, to make the setting easily relatable. These scenarios challenge students to think critically, solve problems and work together. Examples include avoiding security, persuading others and completing missions.

The TTRPGs are based on popular themes, such as science fiction and spy films, to make the setting easily relatable. These scenarios challenge students to think critically, solve problems and work together. Examples include avoiding security, persuading others and completing missions. Development of Skills: Students play different roles (e.g., bodyguard, hacker) and engage in social interactions, such as negotiating with characters like a shopkeeper or a pilot. This not only improves their language skills but also nurtures problem-solving and collaboration.

Students play different roles (e.g., bodyguard, hacker) and engage in social interactions, such as negotiating with characters like a shopkeeper or a pilot. This not only improves their language skills but also nurtures problem-solving and collaboration. Engagement and Focus: The activities are kept short (45-90 minutes) to maintain student focus. Even if things don’t go according to plan, Khairul encourages a “fail forward” mentality, where mistakes are seen as learning opportunities.

The activities are kept short (45-90 minutes) to maintain student focus. Even if things don’t go according to plan, Khairul encourages a “fail forward” mentality, where mistakes are seen as learning opportunities. Dynamic Learning: Students communicate their actions and use dice rolls to determine success or failure, adding an element of unpredictability. This makes the learning process dynamic, immersive and fun.

Challenges in language learning and education integration

Farahhein Johari, 34, who is part of the same research group as Khairul, said that some of the biggest challenges in language learning are overcoming anxiety and hesitation, especially when speaking.

“TTRPGs create a low-pressure, immersive environment where students are motivated to express themselves as they become engaged in the game,” she said.

She also added that games have long been recognised for their role in expanding vocabulary and reinforcing language structures naturally and engagingly.

Nor Syafawati Mohd Zuki, 41, sees potential for TTRPGs to be integrated into formal teaching methodologies.

“With proper structuring, TTRPGs can align with curriculum objectives.

“However, training and assessment methods would need to be developed to ensure that learning outcomes are effectively met,” she said.

Students’ view: Has it been effective thus far?

Several students, including Syed Asyraf, 27, have found this method very effective.

“Instead of traditional memorisation, it encourages me to think on my feet, use new vocabulary in real-time and collaborate with others in fun scenarios,” said Syed.

“This active participation helps me improve my speaking and comprehension skills, and I find that I retain what I learn much better.”

Fikrie Yahya, 39, contrasted this approach with traditional methods, which tend to isolate skills such as speaking, listening, writing and reading, rarely engaging all of them at the same time.

“RPGs, on the other hand, foster the development of all four skills simultaneously by requiring players to interact with characters, solve problems and navigate evolving scenarios,” Fikrie explained.

A growing global movement with untapped potential

The use of TTRPGs as a method for teaching English is still in its early stages, with no official framework in place.

“There’s still a lot of research needed,” said Khairul.

However, niche discussions and playtesting are taking place worldwide as educators experiment with this innovative approach.

Through his involvement in the TTRPG Education Discord group, Khairul connected with organisers of ‘TTRPGs Teach Jam' events, which provide a networking opportunity to explore the broader benefits of TTRPGs, including critical thinking, counselling, creativity, team-building and even music education.

“I hope this will spark more interest among educators in Malaysia to embrace games as a tool for learning, rather than just focusing on gamification, beginning with Universiti Malaysia Perlis,” he said.