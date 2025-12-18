SHAH ALAM, Dec 18 — The Selangor state government has taken a strategic step to strengthen the state’s digital infrastructure foundation through the implementation of the Fiberisation-Cyberjaya Project, considered a basic necessity on par with roads, water and electricity supply.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the 41.1-kilometre (km) high-capacity underground fibre optic project in Cyberjaya is led by SmartSel Sdn Bhd (SmartSel), a state government-owned digital infrastructure company, in collaboration with OCK Group Berhad (OCK) as the development implementer.

He said the project was the initial phase of forming the Selangor Dark Fibre Network, a state-owned fibre optic network spanning 889 km that is open, neutral and high-speed.

“The fiberisation project is a current and future necessity to provide a strong digital infrastructure foundation to support the growth of the digital economy, including the development of data centres, data-driven manufacturing, and industries and high-value investments.

“Therefore, we are focusing on building the state’s digital ‘backbone,’ and as a pilot project, this initiative will serve as the foundation for the development of a more strategic, inclusive and public interest-oriented Selangor Dark Fibre Network,” he said.

Amiruddin said this while speaking at the launching ceremony of the Fiberisation-Cyberjaya Project and signing of a Business Alliance Framework between SmartSel and OCK, as well as a memorandum of agreement with OCK’s subsidiary, OCK Datawave Sdn Bhd, for the development, operation and maintenance of fibre optic infrastructure in Cyberjaya.

Also present at the event were MBI Selangor Group chief executive officer Datuk Saipolyazan M. Yusop, and OCK Group Berhad non-executive chairman Datuk Syed Norulzaman Syed Kamarulzaman and group managing director Datuk Sam Ooi Chin Khoon.

Amirudin said the development of high-capacity fibre optic infrastructure is in line with Selangor’s aspirations to be a Smart State and a regional digital hub.

At a press conference after the event, he said the Fiberisation-Cyberjaya Project is expected to be completed within six months before being expanded to the next location, starting in Shah Alam with a 178 km route.

Amirudin said the state government aims to complete the entire 889 km communication fiberisation network within three years.

He said the implementation of the network would ensure the state’s digital infrastructure is at an optimal level and serves as a strong backbone for Smart State development.

“If everything can be connected, it means our digital infrastructure is already complete and robust.

“To become a smart state or smart city, the most important factor is internet connectivity, especially through fiberisation and speed,” he said.

Amirudin said the entire project is expected to incur costs of between RM500 million and RM800 million through strategic partnerships with private companies, in addition to funding support from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Addressing concerns about dredging operations, he said the process was unavoidable, but the state government would minimise disruptions by utilising existing alignments such as railroads, highways, and water and electricity pipelines.

He also said that several utility companies have also their own fibre optic infrastructure for internal use, and cooperation with the state government will facilitate the use of the relevant lines since some of the land involved is owned by the state.

“In this case, SmartSel has been given the responsibility to manage the overall implementation of this project, whether by area or in stages,” he added. — Bernama