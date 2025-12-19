KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The number of flood victims has continued to rise to 14,905 people from 4,837 families, who are currently taking shelter at 110 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) across six states, as of 7am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Disaster Info data, those affected comprise 4,831 women and 4,895 men, including 1,400 senior citizens and 512 persons with disabilities (PWDs), as well as 4,735 children and 444 infants, Berita Harian reported today.

Pahang recorded the highest number of operating PPS, with 82 centres opened across six districts — Kuantan, Maran, Rompin, Pekan, Jerantut and Lipis — sheltering 13,481 flood victims from 4,436 families.

This was followed by Terengganu, where 18 PPS were opened in three districts — Kemaman (15), Hulu Terengganu (one) and Dungun (two) — involving 802 flood victims from 247 families.

Kelantan activated four PPS in two districts — Gua Musang (one) and Kuala Krai (three) — sheltering 180 victims from 45 families.

Meanwhile, 356 victims from 93 families were housed at three PPS in Mersing, Johor, followed by Selangor with 47 people from eight families at a PPS in Gombak, and Sarawak with four people from one family at a PPS in the Miri district.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (JPS) Public Info Banjir portal recorded danger-level water levels at 11 rivers in Pahang, as well as one river in Kelantan and two in Sarawak.

In Pahang, the affected stations were Sungai Pahang at Jerantut Ferry; Sungai Tembeling at Kampung Merting, Jerantut; Sungai Belat at Sri Damai; Sungai Kuantan at Kuantan By Pass; Sungai Soi at Jalan Pekan; Sungai Pahang at Kuala Tembeling, Jerantut; Sungai Lepar at Jam Gelugor, Kuantan; Sungai Pahang at Waterfront, Bera; Sungai Luit at Kampung Subuh, Maran; Sungai Keratong at Kampung Rekoh, Rompin; and Sungai Pahang at Kuala Krau, Temerloh.

In Sarawak, the rivers were Marudi and Long Teru in Miri, while in Kelantan it involved Sungai Lebir at Kuala Tualang, Kuala Krai.