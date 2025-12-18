KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Sunway Square Mall has revised its pet policy with immediate effect, banning pets from enclosed indoor areas in line with a Selangor state directive.

The mall said the move followed a reaffirmation by Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim that pets remain prohibited in shopping malls inside the state.

Sunway Square Mall said the restriction aims to ensure a safe, hygienic and comfortable environment for all visitors.

“Pets are only allowed at the designated outdoor pet- friendly park (Squarrel’s Playground) located at Sunway South Quay Lake.

“Pets may accompany their owners when transiting between the mall car park (B3 & B4) and the designated outdoor zone, with guidance from our security team,” it said in a statement today.

The mall apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their understanding.

Ng said yesterday that the ban on pets in shopping malls across Selangor remains in force.

He said the state government would, however, review existing guidelines to maintain community harmony.

Ng said Selangor must consider international practices carefully due to its multi-racial society.