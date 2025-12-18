SINGAPORE, Dec 18 — Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has taken a subsidiary of Singapore-listed ValueMax Group to the High Court, alleging trademark infringement and passing off over jewellery it says mimics its iconic branding.

According to Singaporean financial newspaper Business Times, LV is suing ValueMax Retail over two pieces of jewellery sold or offered for sale at its Yishun Street 22 outlet, which it claims were affixed with signs identical or similar to its registered trademarks, including the “LV” monogram and three graphical motifs protected in Singapore.

In its statement of claim filed in mid-September, LV alleged that the items — a gold charm and a pair of gold earrings — were offered for sale in July and August 2024, with at least one item listed on August 5, 2025.

The French brand said the jewellery were counterfeits that infringed its trademarks and competed directly with its jewellery business.

LV argued that as “one of the world’s most valuable” and most counterfeited luxury brands, there is a need to deter similar infringement, warning that its reputation and goodwill would otherwise be damaged.

It also alleged that ValueMax Retail misrepresented the jewellery as LV goods or suggested an economic association with the brand, creating consumer confusion and diluting the distinctiveness of its trademarks.

The company said it has suffered or is likely to suffer loss and damage, and is seeking remedies including statutory damages under the Trademarks Act of up to “S$100,000 (RM400,000) for each type of goods or service” and up to S$1 million in total, unless higher losses are proven, Business Times reported.

LV is also seeking an injunction, an account of profits, delivery up and forfeiture of the alleged counterfeits, and full disclosure of suppliers and buyers linked to the disputed goods.

ValueMax Retail has denied all allegations, saying the symbols on the jewellery were neither identical nor similar to LV’s trademarks.

It said it operates as a dealer in second-hand jewellery, watches and bags, sourcing items from pawnshops, other dealers and consumers, and made no representations about the origin of the items or any association with LV.

The company also rejected claims that it competes directly with the French luxury group.