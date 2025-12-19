SEREMBAN, Dec 19 — Police have found a body inside a bag at an abandoned house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, near here, believed to be a woman reported missing in Ampang, Selangor, since Dec 8. Her identity is yet to be confirmed.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the disappearance was reported last Monday at Ampang Police Station. The report was later forwarded to Pedas Police Station, prompting a search at a house on Jalan Pedas-Linggi linked to criminal activity.

“During our inspection, police discovered a bag containing the woman’s body, buried at the back of the house,” he said.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and police are actively investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code while tracing suspects.

The public is urged to provide information via the Rembau District Police Headquarters (IPD) hotline at 06-6852222. — Bernama